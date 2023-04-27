I'm considering relocating to South Dakota due to its advantageous tax environment compared to my current high-tax state. I plan to use a mail-forwarding service for to obtain a South Dakota driver's license (common practice there for RV'ers etc).

I understand the importance of updating the residential address with my banks and credit card companies to a South Dakota address to avoid potential issues in the event of an audit from my current state.

However, due to the Patriot Act, I may not be able to use the mail-forwarding address as my residential address for banking purposes. Without resorting to leasing a property or relying on a friend in South Dakota, is there a way to satisfy this requirement? Is it possible that I could use the mail-forwarding address for banking purposes?