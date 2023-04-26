In the past 4 days, I took a brutal hit of losing $125 USD total in stocks. I think it may be in part due to my relaxed settings in my stop-loss portion of my orders.

I primarily deal with scalping penny stocks because I want to make money quick. Sometimes I am successful with winning $1 or $2 but when it comes to loss its too much.

I previously setup my stop-loss portion as follows:

Stop price = purchased price minus 1 cent Stop-limit price = above minus 0.5 cents

Then I changed it to...

Stop price = purchased price minus 0.7 cents Stop-limit price = above minus 0.7 cents

But now with the way the market has been especially with the threat of rising interest rates in a week for US, I'm considering changing my setup to the following:

Stop price = purchased price minus the lowest amount the price can change (0.01 cents) Stop-limit price = above minus 0.7 cents

In case you wanted to know, My upper (profit-taker) sell limit depends on the price of the stock because I have to factor in 1% commission plus SEC and Finra fees. The limit price is the purchased price plus anything between 0.5 cents and 1 cent.

I set it up this way because the market is bad and I just want to win something before the price comes crashing down.

Normally I do 200 or 300 shares per transaction.

So here is my question:

Which stop-limit idea is best? the one I previously used or the newer one of putting the stop line super-close to the purchase price and why?

My goal is to cut losses. I don't care if all that happens everyday for the rest of my life is me winning $5, but I'd rather have that than to lose $30+ everyday.