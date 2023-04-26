Let's say a humanitarian parolee from Nicaragua, or Haiti has put their belongings on sale just before they leave for the US, but after 7 weeks in the US those belonging(car, furniture) has been sold, and have received the payment on their newly created US bank account. Will they have to pay US tax on them as a Florida resident? Side note: Humanitarian parolee are not visa holders, they are admitted in the US under special conditions, and are allowed to stay for 2 years.
If an Humanitarian Parolee sold property (car, furnitures) from their origin country and have recently move to the US, do they have to pay tax on it?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 3 times
1
-
Does this answer your question? If an Humanitarian Parolee sold property (car, furnitures) from their origin country and have recently move to the US, do they have to pay tax on it?– Robert Longson45 mins ago
Add a comment |