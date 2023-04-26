58 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Let's say a humanitarian parolee from Nicaragua, or Haiti has put their belongings on sale just before they leave for the US, but after 7 weeks in the US those belonging(car, furniture) has been sold, and have received the payment on their newly created US bank account. Will they have to pay US tax on them as a Florida resident? Side note: Humanitarian parolee are not visa holders, they are admitted in the US under special conditions, and are allowed to stay for 2 years.