0

I recently put in an offer at a house at 5% above asking price. When I got the assessment back, it appraised at exactly the offer price. I was surprised by this because expected it to assess below what I had offered.

I have not yet seen the appraisal report (so I don't know the details of their justification for it), but it seems very unlikely that the appraisal would just happen to come back at exactly what I offered if the appraiser was primarily considering the actual value of the house.

How common is it for appraisals to come back at the exact offer price? If they do, does that mean that you got a fair price for the house, or is the appraisal basically just a meaningless formality?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

How common is it for appraisals to come back at the exact offer price?

From my experience - pretty often. The appraisers know what the listing price was and what the contract price is.

If they do, does that mean that you got a fair price for the house, or is the appraisal basically just a meaningless formality?

The appraiser doesn't work for you, they work for the bank. The bank asked "Does this contract price make sense in the market?" and the appraiser answers "Yes" by reporting appraised value at the same amount.

Improve this answer
1

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.