Consider an ETF on a broad index such as S&P500. I know that the ETF is rebalanced usually quarterly by providers such as BlackRock or MSCI. My question is: if I am long that ETF, do I incur in some costs when it is rebalanced (such as transaction costs in form of fees or whatsoever)? I could not find this information anywhere
1 Answer
You pay a periodic fee ("expense ratio") for holding an ETF that encompasses all costs - transactions costs, management costs, etc. You do not pay additional costs purely for rebalancing within the ETF.