I don't want to withdraw and pay taxes on the cash in the IRA for obvious reasons. Hopefully the face value of the IRA will be the amount I can count as a charitable gift, but I'm more concerned with the resources I can provide to the charity than my own tax status. I do have accountants and lawyers but I wanted to start with competent minds in this forum. Thank You.
I would like to donate my IRA to a certain charity. Will that charity be able to withdraw the money from the IRA tax free?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 20 times