My friend is a day trader and works with money, after days of research I still haven't found a method or approach to accounting our shared account.

I've came across keywords such as pooled funds, dividends, etc but no clue how to do the accouting.

What basically happens is that I give him a certain amount of money to start working, he currently has been making profits (fortunately).

We plan to split the profits and losses 50/50, that's reasonable right?

On the other hand I want to be able to withdraw or deposit money during our contract which makes calculations and accounting a bit harder.

I'm pretty good at math but I'm new to finance, I don't know methods that solves this issue which is fair to both sides. and I want to understand the math behind it so I could design an excel sheet that automates it.

Notice that I'm not the only one that gave money to my daytrader friend and he trades with a fixed percentage of the total amount. but there is no worries as everything has been logged and recorded until now..

Thanks in advance.