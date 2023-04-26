From Strategic CFO

A net operating loss occurs when a company’s operating expenses and allowable tax deductions exceed its operating income for an accounting period.

A net operating loss (NOL) occurs when a company’s allowable deductions exceed its taxable income within a tax period.

From my current understanding, these contradict. The way NOL is defined has implications on carryforward. Take the following before considering carryforward:

EBIT: 1000 3000 Mortgage Interest: (2000) (2000) EBT: (1000) 1000

Is NOL carry-forward derived from EBIT (both years positive)?

NOL Generated: -- -- NOL Carry-Forward: -- --

Or is it derived from EBT (first year negative)?

NOL Generated: 1000 -- NOL Carry-Forward: -- (800)

800 is used instead of 1000 because NOL deduction was recently limited to 80%. The final difference is that in the second year, we get taxed on $1000 vs. 1000 - 800 = $200.