A net operating loss occurs when a company’s operating expenses and allowable tax deductions exceed its operating income for an accounting period.

A net operating loss (NOL) occurs when a company’s allowable deductions exceed its taxable income within a tax period.

From my current understanding, these contradict. The way NOL is defined has implications on carryforward. Take the following before considering carryforward:

EBIT:                     1000   3000
Mortgage Interest:       (2000) (2000)
EBT:                     (1000)  1000

Is NOL carry-forward derived from EBIT (both years positive)?

NOL Generated:             --     --
NOL Carry-Forward:         --     --

Or is it derived from EBT (first year negative)?

NOL Generated:            1000    --  
NOL Carry-Forward:         --   (800)

800 is used instead of 1000 because NOL deduction was recently limited to 80%. The final difference is that in the second year, we get taxed on $1000 vs. 1000 - 800 = $200.

