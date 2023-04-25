I have a table with the colunmns ISIN, Asset Class, Description, Nominal/Quantity, Market Value CHF. I would like to check how much is invested in a specific company, let's say Boeing. How do I find that out?

Here are some example rows:

ISIN Asset Class Description Nominal/Quantity Market Value CHF XS2507549496 Money market Investments 0 BMO 23 CD USD 2'000'000 1'781'067 DE0001141786 Money market Investments 0 BRD 23 178 EUR 2'000'000 1'940'951 XS2547547146 Money market Investments 0 CBL 23 ECP EUR 3'000'000 2'952'545 CH0419041345 Money market Investments 0 CEMBRA 23 CHF 17'000'000 16'833'400 CH0009755197 Swiss Franc bonds 4 EIDG 49 CHF 60'000 90'588 CH0198415074 Swiss Franc bonds 4 ENEL FIN 27 GMTN CHF 2'000'000 2144000 XS2286044370 Foreign Currency bonds 0 ABB FIN 30 EUR 2'000'000 1'531'192 XS2273810510 Foreign Currency bonds 0 ATWN 26 EMTN EUR 500'000 348'164 JP3830000000 Equities BROTHER IND RG 51'300 721'951 US1152361010 Equities BROWN & BROWN RG 12'631 665'763 US1156372096 Equities BROWN NVTGRG-B 16'304 990'747

I suspect Ctrl-F is not enough, is it? There are a bunch of description fields containing "boeing", but I'm not sure what the other digits and letters mean. Can there be other companies named Boeing and how do I tell them apart (let's say a company that produces toilet paper, that could probably call itself Boeing without having a problem with the aerospace company Boeing). Also there might be indirect investments, if there is an index fund on the list somewhere?

I tried looking up the ISINs to see if that information was more directly useful, but the first example wasn't even found. The second ISIN I tried was found and the information helped clear it up a bit (definitely nothing to do with Boeing).

$ curl 'https://api.openfigi.com/v3/mapping' \ --request POST \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '[{"idType":"ID_ISIN","idValue":"XS2507549496"}]' [{"warning":"No identifier found."}] $ curl 'https://api.openfigi.com/v3/mapping' \ --request POST \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '[{"idType":"ID_ISIN","idValue":"DE0001141786"}]' [{"data":[{"figi":"BBG00LG5FJ24","name":"BUNDESOBLIGATION","ticker":"OBL 0 10/13/23 178","exchCode":"ALL GERMAN SE","compositeFIGI":null,"securityType":"EURO-ZONE","marketSector":"Govt","shareClassFIGI":null,"securityType2":"Govt","securityDescription":"OBL 0 10/13/23"}]}]

The table is from there (the portfolio of an institution related to a pension system) and I already converted it from PDF to .csv so I have clean regular data.

