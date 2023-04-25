I have a table with the colunmns ISIN, Asset Class, Description, Nominal/Quantity, Market Value CHF. I would like to check how much is invested in a specific company, let's say Boeing. How do I find that out?
Here are some example rows:
ISIN Asset Class Description Nominal/Quantity Market Value CHF
XS2507549496 Money market Investments 0 BMO 23 CD USD 2'000'000 1'781'067
DE0001141786 Money market Investments 0 BRD 23 178 EUR 2'000'000 1'940'951
XS2547547146 Money market Investments 0 CBL 23 ECP EUR 3'000'000 2'952'545
CH0419041345 Money market Investments 0 CEMBRA 23 CHF 17'000'000 16'833'400
CH0009755197 Swiss Franc bonds 4 EIDG 49 CHF 60'000 90'588
CH0198415074 Swiss Franc bonds 4 ENEL FIN 27 GMTN CHF 2'000'000 2144000
XS2286044370 Foreign Currency bonds 0 ABB FIN 30 EUR 2'000'000 1'531'192
XS2273810510 Foreign Currency bonds 0 ATWN 26 EMTN EUR 500'000 348'164
JP3830000000 Equities BROTHER IND RG 51'300 721'951
US1152361010 Equities BROWN & BROWN RG 12'631 665'763
US1156372096 Equities BROWN NVTGRG-B 16'304 990'747
I suspect Ctrl-F is not enough, is it? There are a bunch of description fields containing "boeing", but I'm not sure what the other digits and letters mean. Can there be other companies named Boeing and how do I tell them apart (let's say a company that produces toilet paper, that could probably call itself Boeing without having a problem with the aerospace company Boeing). Also there might be indirect investments, if there is an index fund on the list somewhere?
I tried looking up the ISINs to see if that information was more directly useful, but the first example wasn't even found. The second ISIN I tried was found and the information helped clear it up a bit (definitely nothing to do with Boeing).
$ curl 'https://api.openfigi.com/v3/mapping' \
--request POST \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '[{"idType":"ID_ISIN","idValue":"XS2507549496"}]'
[{"warning":"No identifier found."}]
$ curl 'https://api.openfigi.com/v3/mapping' \
--request POST \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '[{"idType":"ID_ISIN","idValue":"DE0001141786"}]'
[{"data":[{"figi":"BBG00LG5FJ24","name":"BUNDESOBLIGATION","ticker":"OBL 0 10/13/23 178","exchCode":"ALL GERMAN SE","compositeFIGI":null,"securityType":"EURO-ZONE","marketSector":"Govt","shareClassFIGI":null,"securityType2":"Govt","securityDescription":"OBL 0 10/13/23"}]}]
The table is from there (the portfolio of an institution related to a pension system) and I already converted it from PDF to .csv so I have clean regular data.
I hope that's the right site, I wasn't sure if I should maybe ask on https://quant.stackexchange.com/.