I have a table with the colunmns ISIN, Asset Class, Description, Nominal/Quantity, Market Value CHF. I would like to check how much is invested in a specific company, let's say Boeing. How do I find that out?

Here are some example rows:

ISIN            Asset Class                 Description         Nominal/Quantity    Market Value CHF
XS2507549496    Money market Investments    0 BMO 23 CD         USD 2'000'000       1'781'067
DE0001141786    Money market Investments    0 BRD 23 178        EUR 2'000'000       1'940'951
XS2547547146    Money market Investments    0 CBL 23 ECP        EUR 3'000'000       2'952'545
CH0419041345    Money market Investments    0 CEMBRA 23         CHF 17'000'000      16'833'400
CH0009755197    Swiss Franc bonds           4 EIDG 49           CHF 60'000          90'588
CH0198415074    Swiss Franc bonds           4 ENEL FIN 27 GMTN  CHF 2'000'000       2144000
XS2286044370    Foreign Currency bonds      0 ABB FIN 30        EUR 2'000'000       1'531'192
XS2273810510    Foreign Currency bonds      0 ATWN 26 EMTN      EUR 500'000         348'164
JP3830000000    Equities                    BROTHER IND RG      51'300              721'951
US1152361010    Equities                    BROWN & BROWN RG    12'631              665'763
US1156372096    Equities                    BROWN NVTGRG-B      16'304              990'747

I suspect Ctrl-F is not enough, is it? There are a bunch of description fields containing "boeing", but I'm not sure what the other digits and letters mean. Can there be other companies named Boeing and how do I tell them apart (let's say a company that produces toilet paper, that could probably call itself Boeing without having a problem with the aerospace company Boeing). Also there might be indirect investments, if there is an index fund on the list somewhere?

I tried looking up the ISINs to see if that information was more directly useful, but the first example wasn't even found. The second ISIN I tried was found and the information helped clear it up a bit (definitely nothing to do with Boeing).

$ curl 'https://api.openfigi.com/v3/mapping' \
--request POST \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '[{"idType":"ID_ISIN","idValue":"XS2507549496"}]'
[{"warning":"No identifier found."}]
$ curl 'https://api.openfigi.com/v3/mapping' \
--request POST \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '[{"idType":"ID_ISIN","idValue":"DE0001141786"}]'
[{"data":[{"figi":"BBG00LG5FJ24","name":"BUNDESOBLIGATION","ticker":"OBL 0 10/13/23 178","exchCode":"ALL GERMAN SE","compositeFIGI":null,"securityType":"EURO-ZONE","marketSector":"Govt","shareClassFIGI":null,"securityType2":"Govt","securityDescription":"OBL 0 10/13/23"}]}]

The table is from there (the portfolio of an institution related to a pension system) and I already converted it from PDF to .csv so I have clean regular data.

I hope that's the right site, I wasn't sure if I should maybe ask on https://quant.stackexchange.com/.

Unless you have access to a third party data provider like Bloomberg or Refinitiv that returns the ticker/name based on the ISIN, you'll have to go by the description.

There are a bunch of description fields containing "boeing", but I'm not sure what the other digits and letters mean.

Your list mixes fixed income and equities. The digits refer to the coupons/maturity dates. The letters refer to the ticker/name and other information, e.g. EMTN - European Medium Term Note.

If you know which company you're interested in, you can look at the investor relations section on their website to see the outstanding securities (various bonds/noes, preferred equity, common stock, etc.) and their tickers.

