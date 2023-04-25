I have been granted a fellowship for a postdoctoral position at a university in the USA starting from September 2023 and with two years duration. The fellowship is from a non-profit European foundation (foreign-sourced fellowship).

Please note that in 2022, I was as a visiting Ph.D. student at the same university for some months with a J1 student visa. During my visit, I didn't receive any US income - my visit was paid from another European scholarship at that time. In April 2023 I filled out the 8843 form for exempting the days as a J1 student visa holder.

As a postdoc fellow, I will have a J1 visa (nonstudent). According to what I read on the IRS website, I cannot exclude a US day of presence as a 'teacher or trainee' for more than two calendar years. That is to say that I can exempt my presence in the US as a J1 visa holder during 2023 but not the following years (since I have been exempted in 2022 already).

However, my question is how shall I be treated for the years 2024 and 2025? I saw that there is an exemption for teachers-trainees to the two-year rule according to which: "*you will be an exempt individual if you were exempt as a teacher, trainee, or student for any part of 3 (or fewer) of the 6 preceding calendar years and:

A foreign employer paid all of your compensation during the current year.

You were present in the United States as a teacher or trainee in any of the 6 prior years.

A foreign employer paid all of your compensation during each of the preceding 6 years you were present in the United States as a teacher or trainee.*"

Do you think that I could claim that the foreign employer is the European foundation for my presence in the USA as a J1 visa holder in the year 2024? Which was also the employer for the year 2023.

Following this exception, I will not meet the Substantial Presence Test criteria and I may not be treated as a resident for tax purposes (it will be strange to pay US taxes given that I won't receive US income for the period being there).

Thanks in advance!

E.