1

For mortgages, in the choice between fixed- and variable interest rates, fixed interest rates might be more expensive on average, but variable interest rates carry a higher risk (for example, see finanzcheck, mcmakler, or this question). For fixed interest mortgages, banks charge a prepayment penalty, so the borrower cannot (fully) exploit an increase in income to pay off the mortgage more quickly. How is this for variable interest mortgages? I expect an increase in income in coming years, so it would be interesting to increase our monthly payments; but this is not useful if the prepayment penalty is as much as the interest we would save by paying off the mortgage faster. Are prepayment penalties common or even allowed for variable rate mortgages?

According to the German civil code, §489, »The borrower may terminate a credit agreement with a variable rate of interest at any time«. Does this mean there is no prepayment penalty in this case? What applies to the case where I can't terminate the loan completely, but can still pay it off faster than planned?

I didn't find the answer in this article by the Verbraucherzentrale.

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

In AUT for example there are no penalties for so called windfall payments with a 'Variabler Kredit' - though keep in mind that even with a 'Fixer Kredit' you can arrange a lump-sum threshold (for axample 10k) to be paid back additionally each year on top of the regular payments without penalties - it just depends on your bargaining skills when setting up the mortage-contract with your bank and obviously varies between the institutes/banks.

In regards to 'the borrower may terminate..": This happened to me last year - I had a fixed interst mortage settled at 1.325 % and since the EURIBOR climbed into unexpected heights the bank chose to terminate and refince my mortage since they would have lost aquite a bit of money coonsidering the current rate at which the banks currently get money on the market.. Bad for me - good for the bank, so always read the fine-prints in your contract before you sign anything..

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.