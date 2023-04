Federated Hermes Government Reserves Fund Class A (GRAXX) has a 7-day yield of 3.96 while it has a gross 7-day yield of 4.84. I wonder what is the difference between two attributes and how are these calculated. https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/mutual-fund/graxx

I found few articles that explains difference between subsidized and unsubsidized 7-day yields but could not found any article on gross and regular 7-day yield.