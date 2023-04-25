58 mins ago . This question was migrated from Quantitative Finance Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

For the below mentioned scenario, I want to know how much profit I will make if I sell all my options. I am new to the world of stocks, and any help will be greatly appreciated.

My company has granted me n1 amount of Incentive stock options .

Each share has an exercise price of $8.

The market value of each share is $28.

At present, 50% of my stocks have been vested.

I have some elementary understanding of the concepts of exercise price and market price. I would presume exercise price to be a value at which I can purchase the company's stock (i.e. USD 8 per share.) Similarly, market price is the money that I will get when I sell the aforementioned stocks (i.e. $28 per share.)

How much profit will I get if I exercise and subsequently sell all the incentive stock options that got vested for me?

Is it something as simple as (1/2) * n1 * $(28 - 8) = $10*n1 ?

Given that these are incentive stock options, will trading of these be different from regular stocks?