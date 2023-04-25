For the below mentioned scenario, I want to know how much profit I will make if I sell all my options. I am new to the world of stocks, and any help will be greatly appreciated.
My company has granted me
n1 amount of
Incentive stock options.
Each share has an exercise price of $8.
The market value of each share is $28.
At present, 50% of my stocks have been vested.
I have some elementary understanding of the concepts of exercise price and market price. I would presume exercise price to be a value at which I can purchase the company's stock (i.e. USD 8 per share.) Similarly, market price is the money that I will get when I sell the aforementioned stocks (i.e. $28 per share.)
How much profit will I get if I exercise and subsequently sell all the incentive stock options that got vested for me?
Is it something as simple as
(1/2) * n1 * $(28 - 8) = $10*n1?
Given that these are incentive stock options, will trading of these be different from regular stocks?