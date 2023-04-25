0

I tried applying for a new credit card, as the only one I had strangely jumped from 2% to 35% APR unexpectedly, without any reason I could tell, and customer service was unhelpful. I plan to cut the current one and replace it with another with 12-15 months with 0% APR.

But each application I've made they've rejected. When I took it up with management, they said Experian checked my credit, didn't like what they saw. But (a) I haven't missed any payments since ever and (b) my own credit checks reveal I have a FICO score of 850.

Are there some other variables besides the FICO score Experian would reveal that would make them reject a card application? I used to get credit card offers in the mail daily. Is there some reason I can't even get a credit card now?

  • It sounds like you are chasing low interest rates. Are you carrying a balance on credit cards and paying interest?
    – Ben Miller - Remember Monica
    56 mins ago
  • Yes, I've been paying a lot of interest for a while, but tackled it about 2 months ago. Now I'm trying to get a different card so the interest won't cause the card to balloon.
    – Village
    55 mins ago
    Where did you get your FICO score from? A score of 850 seems unlikely.
    – Ben Miller - Remember Monica
    54 mins ago
  • Bank account is reporting that number. Has been slowly moving up toward this 850, which is the highest I've seen yet.
    – Village
    49 mins ago
    If you can pay it off in the next paycheck, why are you worried about the interest rate? Pay the balance, use it only when absolutely necessary (maybe use cash when travelling?) And stop worrying about the interest rate.
    – D Stanley
    44 mins ago

