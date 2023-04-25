I tried applying for a new credit card, as the only one I had strangely jumped from 2% to 35% APR unexpectedly, without any reason I could tell, and customer service was unhelpful. I plan to cut the current one and replace it with another with 12-15 months with 0% APR.

But each application I've made they've rejected. When I took it up with management, they said Experian checked my credit, didn't like what they saw. But (a) I haven't missed any payments since ever and (b) my own credit checks reveal I have a FICO score of 850.

Are there some other variables besides the FICO score Experian would reveal that would make them reject a card application? I used to get credit card offers in the mail daily. Is there some reason I can't even get a credit card now?