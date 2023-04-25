1

I completed some work for an organization. I was paid as an independent contractor and expect to be issued a 1099. For one part of the work, I was required to travel a significant distance (by car). For this expense they offered to reimburse me, at the IRS mileage rate plus tolls. All this is perfectly normal and reasonable. But I have taxation questions.

First I wondered whether this is considered taxable income to me. I looked it up and several questions on SE (like this one) seem to indicate that a travel reimbursement is not taxable income and it will not be reported on the 1099 issued to me.

Here's the question: when I file my taxes and specifically my self-employment taxes, do my out-of-pocket expenses for the trip (gas, tolls, etc.) count as a taxable expense. Can I/should I include this mileage in the miles I drive for business? I'm making up numbers here, but let's say I travel 200 miles and pay $20 in tolls and $30 in gas for this trip.

  • 200 miles at $.655 is $131, plus the $20 in tolls, means that the organization will pay me $151 for travel. This is not taxable income as far as I understand.
  • The gas probably shouldn't count as a taxable expense because it is reimbursed and included in the mileage.
  • If I were to include the 200 miles as business miles on my taxes, wouldn't that unfairly lower my taxable income since I was paid for those miles?
First I wondered whether this is considered taxable income to me.

The linked question refers to the IRS Pub. 463, specifically you should look at this section. It says this:

If you received a reimbursement or an allowance for travel, or gift expenses that you incurred on behalf of a client, you should provide an adequate accounting of these expenses to your client. If you don’t account to your client for these expenses, you must include any reimbursements or allowances in income.

So what it says (and a lot of details follow) is that if you're reimbursed per receipts for expenses incurred on behalf of your client then it is not taxable income.

If you were reimbursed for the expenses as non-taxable reimbursement then you cannot claim this as an expense - you didn't pay it, your client did.

If your client agrees to add the additional amounts you spent because of your work to your total payment, but not per receipts and not because you incurred it on their behalf - then it is your compensation, is taxable, and the expense is deductible.

Expenses that are reimbursed might be deductable for the company reimbursing those costs. But the reimbursement means there's no net cost to you, hence nothing to deduct.

