If you aren't getting raises that at least cover inflation, you are effectively taking pay cuts over time. Whether your employer can afford to pay you enough to keep up with inflation (and hopefully beyond to also compensate you for your ever-increasing experience) is a separate issue, but it is very reasonable to request that, at a minimum, your pay keep up with inflation. The less you earn, the more important this is.

There's plenty of wage/salary information out there, but for many people it seems best to apply for other jobs and see what kind of pay their skills/experience will actually get them in order to negotiate pay (or decide to leave).

If you make a certain amount of money, is inflation less of a factor when seeking a raise?

Yes, if you have significantly more income than you need to live comfortably then raises keeping up with inflation are a lesser factor.