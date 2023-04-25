As part of a fraudulent charge investigation on my TD Access card, I was asked to provide a proof of transaction including its ID number. Since I get monthly online statements and this charge was less than 1 month ago, there are no statements for this charge on Easyweb. I also cannot find any other information that proves this transaction such as ID number. The only information on Easyweb is the transaction description and date and balance after the transaction. Is there any way to prove the transaction?
2I don't know what "easyweb" is, but your bank's website statement for this account should give the transaction number.– keshlam22 hours ago
1I'm confused, if the transaction is fraudulent - what it is that you're trying to prove?– littleadv22 hours ago
Who initiated the investigation, and why?– Chris W. Rea21 hours ago
I am trying to prove that the unrecognized transaction was made. The investigation was initiated by an employee I contacted from the organization the transaction is related to.– user40252521 hours ago
1@user402525 why did you contact them? The correct course of action is to dispute the transaction with the card issuer and let them deal with it.– littleadv17 hours ago
