As part of a fraudulent charge investigation on my TD Access card, I was asked to provide a proof of transaction including its ID number. Since I get monthly online statements and this charge was less than 1 month ago, there are no statements for this charge on Easyweb. I also cannot find any other information that proves this transaction such as ID number. The only information on Easyweb is the transaction description and date and balance after the transaction. Is there any way to prove the transaction?