My FICO 8 score is 721 and my VantageScore 3.0 is 735. I have opened 2 accounts in the past 2 years:

•An AMEX Gold card in October 2022 •$30k loan in May 2022 to purchase a vehicle

I also have a 30 year mortgage that I am 3 years into.

I have an additional AMEX Platinum card I opened in 2019 this was my first credit card.

Before then I had a auto loan that I started in 2018 and paid off early in 2021.

The only other money I have ever borrowed was a personal loan in 2013 that I paid off in 2018.

I HAVE NEVER MISSED OR HAD A LATE PAYMENT EVER. I use the credit cards for gas and grocery and dining to earn points and pay them off as soon as the transactions are no longer in a PENDING status.

Any advice much appreciated.