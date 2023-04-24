1

My FICO 8 score is 721 and my VantageScore 3.0 is 735. I have opened 2 accounts in the past 2 years:
•An AMEX Gold card in October 2022 •$30k loan in May 2022 to purchase a vehicle

I also have a 30 year mortgage that I am 3 years into.

I have an additional AMEX Platinum card I opened in 2019 this was my first credit card.

Before then I had a auto loan that I started in 2018 and paid off early in 2021.
The only other money I have ever borrowed was a personal loan in 2013 that I paid off in 2018.

I HAVE NEVER MISSED OR HAD A LATE PAYMENT EVER. I use the credit cards for gas and grocery and dining to earn points and pay them off as soon as the transactions are no longer in a PENDING status.

Any advice much appreciated.

    Why do you want an "800" score? What difference will it make to you (I bet less than you think).
    – D Stanley
    49 mins ago
  • When you check your credit reports, are any utilization showing up for the credit cards? Rather than paying charges immediately, you might wait until the statement is released (as long as no interest is charged) and see if that changes the scores. (not sure about this so not answering).
    – mkennedy
    47 mins ago
  • "How do I raise my credit score from 720 to 800?" Slowly. You sound (relatively) young, given the age of your credit, so probably don't have a robust credit history. Keep plodding away at a disciplined life, and eventually your score will rise.
    – RonJohn
    23 mins ago

To earn a good credit score you have to borrow a higher-than-average amount of money and make your monthly payments consistently.

That usually means that you have to pay a lot in interest, unless you can churn through credit cards monthly and pay them off. But things like car loans and home loans will require you to pay interest.

and pay them off as soon as the transactions are no longer in a PENDING status.

This is not helpful form a credit score perspective. The banks do not care that you pay down the balance as quickly as possible, just that you pay the minimum amount by the due date of each statement. You may actually be hurting your credit score by keeping your utilization artificially low.

The bottom line is that if you use credit responsibly (which it sounds like you do), don't overuse credit (which it sounds like you don't) you'll be fine. Don't fret over chasing a credit score that doesn't actually help as much as you may think it would. You'll save a lot more by managing your expenses effectively (e.g. not paying interest) that you'll ever save by improving your credit score.

  • @D Stanely, thank you for the response. I have never thought about it this way before. Most web searches I conducted only gave results about raising credit score for people with poor credit scores. I agree not paying interest is great but I was hoping that with higher scores you can get better rates (maybe even close to 0%) when you want to borrow. Thanks again!
    – will
    24 mins ago

