Tenants are looking for early termination of lease. Lease expressly states this is not allowed unless we agree on terms. Their reason is that they are fearful of the neighborhood (despite having been there for 3+ years at this point). No doubt they are speaking sincerely, though, and thus I would feel terrible telling them they needed remain. What is typically done here? X number of month's rent as termination fee? Indicate they must remain for an additional Y months given short notice? I want to do right by them as people, but also don't want to screw myself on the mortgage payments.