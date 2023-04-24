I am in the process of obtaining a mortgage loan to finance the purchase of a house. The prevailing advice, including that of my mortgage advisor, is to take out a 30-year mortgage with a fixed rate of 10 years and a variable rate for the remaining 20 years, at an interest rate of approximately 4.2%, with a loan to value ratio of 30%.

However, I am of the opinion that the average interest rate in the next 10 years will be lower than the current rate of 4.2%. This is because the variable (adjustable) interest mortgage loan option is currently available at a rate of 2.1%, and I believe that the interest rate will continue to decrease, lowering the current rate of 2.1%.

My questions are as follows:

Do you agree with my reasoning?

I live in the European Union, is there a possibility that the average interest rate could exceed 5% in the next 10 years?

I am new to the topic of mortgage loans, so I would appreciate any corrections or clarifications if you notice any mistakes in my understanding.