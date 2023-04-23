I use a Mastercard and one of my huge problems is their automatic "anti fraud" system. I buy a lot of stuff every year and often order things from all over the world. It's not unusual for me to buy expensive things in Europe and have them shipped here. Also, I travel a lot. For example, once I went on ABE books and bought like $20,000 in rare books from 15 different dealers and after about 5 of these transactions went through, Mastercard blocked the rest of the transactions, which caused a huge hassle for me. This happens over and over again. The automatic system is always blocking my card. It's infuriating.
I am considering switching to American Express. Will that be a better experience, or is it going to be similar to Mastercard?