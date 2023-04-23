0

I use a Mastercard and one of my huge problems is their automatic "anti fraud" system. I buy a lot of stuff every year and often order things from all over the world. It's not unusual for me to buy expensive things in Europe and have them shipped here. Also, I travel a lot. For example, once I went on ABE books and bought like $20,000 in rare books from 15 different dealers and after about 5 of these transactions went through, Mastercard blocked the rest of the transactions, which caused a huge hassle for me. This happens over and over again. The automatic system is always blocking my card. It's infuriating.

I am considering switching to American Express. Will that be a better experience, or is it going to be similar to Mastercard?

The anti-fraud protections are generally managed by the issuers, not by the network. So it's not "Mastercard", but whatever bank issued your card. You may have a significantly different experience with a different issuer even on the same network, while having the same experience with the same issuer on different networks. So for example, if your card is from bank B - it doesn't matter if you switch from B's Mastercard to B's American Express, the anti-fraud systems and rules are likely to be the same. But if you switch from Bank B to Bank C, even if C's card is also a Mastercard, you will be under a different set of anti fraud rules which may trigger less for your cases.

That said, it is likely that your pattern of behavior will trigger anti-fraud protections with many issuers, and they will not tell you ahead of time (or at all) what would trigger their anti-fraud system. So you'll probably have to go with trial and error evaluation of multiple card issuers until you find the one that works best for you.

  • If you switch to Amex it's likely to be the issuer itself, right? I have seen other companies issue Amex cards but it seems relatively uncommon at least in the UK.
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    50 mins ago

