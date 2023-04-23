The anti-fraud protections are generally managed by the issuers, not by the network. So it's not "Mastercard", but whatever bank issued your card. You may have a significantly different experience with a different issuer even on the same network, while having the same experience with the same issuer on different networks. So for example, if your card is from bank B - it doesn't matter if you switch from B's Mastercard to B's American Express, the anti-fraud systems and rules are likely to be the same. But if you switch from Bank B to Bank C, even if C's card is also a Mastercard, you will be under a different set of anti fraud rules which may trigger less for your cases.

That said, it is likely that your pattern of behavior will trigger anti-fraud protections with many issuers, and they will not tell you ahead of time (or at all) what would trigger their anti-fraud system. So you'll probably have to go with trial and error evaluation of multiple card issuers until you find the one that works best for you.