I am currently employed in the UK and am paying into the state pension. I am looking at moving to New Zealand on the young people's working holiday visa for up to 3 years, which is being extended to age 35 in July. I intend to work while in New Zealand over this time.

I am 34 and been contributing to my state pension for many years now. I am trying to understand my options around my state pension as I will obviously have a gap of up to 3 years when I return. Is there an option to continue making contributions while living and working abroad, and not working in the UK?