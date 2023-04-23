I have noticed some videos provide daily expected moves for S&P which are pretty accurate. I understand this maybe tied to Implied Volatility? If so, where do we see this value on a daily basis? And how do we calculate the expected move range +/-? And how do we calculate the weekly and monthly Expected moves? (Are there volatilities given for weekly and monthly also)? And where is the volatility itself driven from? Does it relate to VIX?

Also assume this is unrelated to the Level-2 orders which are pending above and below (with large blocks)?

Thanks, Steve