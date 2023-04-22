0

Background: Due to some not-so-good financial/home decisions by my spouse, I now must pay off our HELOC to the bank. We own the house but the bank owns us b/c the HELOC was only paid and never paid off sooner due to the other person thinking it would be possible to convert it to a 30-year mortgage when it expired, which never happened, the bank automatically told us we must now pay it back over 10 years with $X per month payments. Unfortunately for various reasons it would be very difficult to change things, also not rocking the boat is at this point a good idea.

We now have large monthly payments to pay off the HELOC.

Is paying back a HELOC similar to paying a credit card?? Where one should pay more than the minimum each month and paying something weekly is better than paying monthly?? The interest rate is 7.75% (thank you, inflation and The Fed!!) and there is a .02xxxx% daily periodic rate.

I am thinking it would be better to try to perhaps pay when possible a month ahead and also definitely as soon as possible start paying slightly more than 1/4 the total monthly payment every week rather than only one payment/month.

Am I on the right track with how I am thinking about this and planning to pay all this??

Thank you, :) p

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Weekly vs. monthly doesn't make a lot of difference, usually, if it comes out to the same amount per day on average. The savings occur when you put in enough money per payment to actually reduce how much you owe faster than required.

Check with the bank holding your loan. If they allow additional payment that is counted toward the principal (rather than just prepaying the next bill), and IF you are careful to explicitly say that this is what you are doing on each payment (and keep an eye on them to make sure that is indeed how they are applying it), then yes, you can reduce the total cost by paying more and thus shortening the term of the loan.

But note that I said "if". Not all loans permit this. You need to talk to the bank.

At least it isn't credit-card interest rates of 17% and higher...

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.