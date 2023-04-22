My county's property records often indicate a "market value" along with tax assessments. This is typically lower than the listing price of property, and I'm wondering how to interpret it.

For example, I saw one home listed on Zillow at 450k. The property record gives a "2023 Market Value" as 280k, and even specifies 40k land + 240k improvements.

Having viewed the home, I indeed think that the fair price for it would be no more than 300-350k, even accounting for the recent market events. Coincidentally, the seller has listed the property at almost exactly the same price as Zillow's Zestimate. The Zestimate has recently jumped up in price, although the last time it was 280k was early 2021.

The county's website states that the "market value" is based on recent sales of similar properties. Digging a bit deeper, they mention using a Computer Assissted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) program. I have never seen this CAMA, but this sounds like a reasonable and objective way to figure out the actual fair market values of houses.

Based on this, it seems like the county's "market value" is a good indicator of true value. Therefore if the listing price is much higher and the seller is unwilling to negotiate, it is probably unwise to actually purchase that property. Of course, most listings are significantly higher than the government's value, but one would expect that the properties listed for a good price sell quickly while those with inflated asks linger.

There is a similar question, but its answer https://money.stackexchange.com/a/52557/122663 does not apply to my case: