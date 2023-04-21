We have agreed on an amount, and the contract specifies it will be paid in US Dollars.

That's good the currency is defined.

Is the transaction as simple (for me) as writing a regular check and mailing it to them?

It appears so.

Is it reasonable to expect that their bank in Canada will convert the funds to the correct amount in Canadian dollars without me having to do anything special when I write the check?

They might deposit it into a US bank. They might deposit it into a USD based account in Canada.

You can't control when they will deposit it. They could do it minutes after it arrives. Or they could wait months. You can't even guess let alone account for a change in exchange rates.

One caveat. This answer assumes the contract doesn't define the payment method in more detail. It might require a specific type of check, or that it be transferred electronically.