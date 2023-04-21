I need to pay someone in Canada for services rendered. We have agreed on an amount, and the contract specifies it will be paid in US Dollars. Is the transaction as simple (for me) as writing a regular check and mailing it to them? Is it reasonable to expect that their bank in Canada will convert the funds to the correct amount in Canadian dollars without me having to do anything special when I write the check?
-
important: did you agree to pay by cheque? I would not assume that a business would accept a cheque from another country, unless they told me to send one.– user25375133 mins ago
2 Answers
If the contract requires that you pay in US currency - then you pay in US currency. What happens after you paid as the contract requires of you - is not your problem. The recipient may want to convert it into CAD (and pay the associated conversion costs), or maybe deposit into their USD account, or maybe do something else - not your concern.
We have agreed on an amount, and the contract specifies it will be paid in US Dollars.
That's good the currency is defined.
Is the transaction as simple (for me) as writing a regular check and mailing it to them?
It appears so.
Is it reasonable to expect that their bank in Canada will convert the funds to the correct amount in Canadian dollars without me having to do anything special when I write the check?
They might deposit it into a US bank. They might deposit it into a USD based account in Canada.
You can't control when they will deposit it. They could do it minutes after it arrives. Or they could wait months. You can't even guess let alone account for a change in exchange rates.
One caveat. This answer assumes the contract doesn't define the payment method in more detail. It might require a specific type of check, or that it be transferred electronically.