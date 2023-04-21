The W9 doesn't specifically ask for age info, but given the other things like name, address, and TIN, would it possible (and legally viable) for the employer to perform some more research on you? This can include using TIN verification software or using some reverse people search given that they know the address and name.
1 Answer
Because the W9 form doesn't ask for your date of birth, they wouldn't have a method of looking up your age.
If you are a w-2 employee you will complete a W4 form, which also doesn't have your date of birth. But they will also collect the data and proof of your ability to work in the US via the i-9 form. The i-9 form does include your date of birth.
There could be a state form, or a background investigation form that does require you to supply your date of birth. That form could be required regardless of your 1099/W-2 status.