Because the W9 form doesn't ask for your date of birth, they wouldn't have a method of looking up your age.

If you are a w-2 employee you will complete a W4 form, which also doesn't have your date of birth. But they will also collect the data and proof of your ability to work in the US via the i-9 form. The i-9 form does include your date of birth.

There could be a state form, or a background investigation form that does require you to supply your date of birth. That form could be required regardless of your 1099/W-2 status.