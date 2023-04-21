https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/accounts/fees/pricing-interest-rates.php
4.330% vs 2.245%
Difference isn't explained by the inflation difference
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/accounts/fees/pricing-interest-rates.php
4.330% vs 2.245%
Difference isn't explained by the inflation difference