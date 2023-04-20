0

So there's this structured investment I've seen based on interest rates with this formula for it's floating portion:

6*(USD SOFR CMS30Y - USD SOFR CMS5Y).

Based on my rudimentary understanding, SOFR is a new rate that replaced LIBOR. I know it stands for Secured Overnight Financing Rate, but I have no idea what it actually means.

CMS stands for Constant Maturity Swaps, and it's a kind of interest swap, but again I don't really understand what it is.

Anyway this formula is saying the investment product will pay interest if the formula produces a positive number. If it's 0 or below 0, there will be 0 interest. My main question is where do I find the actual CMS30Y and CMS5Y rates? Because I can't find it online (or perhaps it is called something else, I'm not very familiar with these things as you can see). If it's possible to explain what SOFR and CMS are, that would be nice. Thank you.

Improve this question
New contributor
ronald christenkkson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

SOFR an overnight index swap (OIS) rate. RFR (risk free rate) is the current acronym ISDA, central banks and regulators use for the indices in IBOR transition. SOFR is such a rate. In the US, OIS can be Fed Funds (FF) or SOFR.

CMS is a constant maturity swap rate (meaning the maturity stays the same).

The product is essentially a position (bet) on the difference between long term rates and short term rates in SOFR swaps.

On terms of prices, ICAP, Bloomberg, Reuters and ICE should have quotes. I am not sure about free sources. These aren't very liquid.

If I have time I may check on Bloomberg but the rates from Chatham will definitely be close. For pricing you would need a computed forward which is tricky but to get a historical look at the rates you can use these. It's an inverted yield curve at the moment which just means your product will pay 0 (as you wrote). The formula will be 6*max(30yr-5yr,0) though, based on your explanation of the product.

Improve this answer
1

Your Answer

ronald christenkkson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.