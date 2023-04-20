So there's this structured investment I've seen based on interest rates with this formula for it's floating portion:

6*(USD SOFR CMS30Y - USD SOFR CMS5Y).

Based on my rudimentary understanding, SOFR is a new rate that replaced LIBOR. I know it stands for Secured Overnight Financing Rate, but I have no idea what it actually means.

CMS stands for Constant Maturity Swaps, and it's a kind of interest swap, but again I don't really understand what it is.

Anyway this formula is saying the investment product will pay interest if the formula produces a positive number. If it's 0 or below 0, there will be 0 interest. My main question is where do I find the actual CMS30Y and CMS5Y rates? Because I can't find it online (or perhaps it is called something else, I'm not very familiar with these things as you can see). If it's possible to explain what SOFR and CMS are, that would be nice. Thank you.