Cash on Delivery SCAM !!!! Germany. I NEED ADVICE !!!!

I purchased a Mobile phone from one person worth 1000€. We agreed on the Cash on Delivery method that he will deliver the phone through DHL COD, I agreed because I feel it is safe. And thought I will receive the phone and after checking I will pay the money to the deliverer and if anything wrong happens I will refuse to take it. And DHL will send it back or make a complaint but my money will be saved at least.

As I received my parcel. immediately i opened the parcel and there were lemons inside instead of phone. and i showed it to DHL deliverer. I asked the deliverer to send it back because I was supposed to receive a phone not lemons. She refuse to take it back and said it's not my fault and said to call on the helpline and just went.

I call on DHL Helpline suddenly and ask them to stop the transaction and made a complaint about delivery, That I was supposed to receive a phone but there is lemons inside the parcel.

They said we can't do anything, contact the sender and ask what he delivered...

I said his phone is off and he blocked me from everywhere...

They said then call the police we can't do anything. We just delivered the product.

I said at least hold the money till I make a complaint to the police. if the sender will receive Money. He will disappear and there is very less chance that the police will find him because he did everything online and printed the label at home used a fake DHL account and left the parcel in the pack station somewhere, and there is no clue behind. If DHL did not transfer money into scammer's Paypal account. He will contact DHL and Police can trap and arrest him.

They don't give a shit and said sorry for that but we can not stop transferring the money to the sender. This is police's work to find the scammer, not ours. After that, I just make a complaint to the police and handed over all the proofs and the parcel to them and hoping for authorities to arrest the scammer and recover my money.

I think it was DHL responsibility as well to protect the recipient as well. its not something that happened a week or two ago, that i am complaining about. it was at the spot as I receive the parcel and i call DHL helpline.

Lets suppose if there would be a phone in the Parcel and I received it but I did'nt pay or pay less or pay with fake money to the deliverer. Then they would definitely take action against me and whatever happened DHL will pay full money to the sender. But on the other hand as a recipient, I received the wrong product in the parcel and I told them immediately but DHL said they can't do anything and I am Helpless here but the Sender received full money by doing fraud. how it could be justified by DHL???

What do you think is there any fault of DHL ??

If yes can I take any legal action against the Company !!!!

Is there any chance I could get my money Back ?

Your advice will be so helpful. Thank you in advance