are there any tax repercussions for letting my brother live for free? Should I be charging a symbolic amount to avoid extra taxes?

In the US there's no "imputed" gift tax. So no, as long as you retain ownership and control you don't owe any taxes on the free rent.

since this second house is not my primary residence, am I going to encounter higher taxes?

Probably. You wouldn't be able to deduct any expenses for this house since it's not your second/vacation home and there's no rental income to deduct expenses from. That would increase your taxes if you'd otherwise itemize deductions. For property taxes - many times local authorities give discounts to homeowners living in their property, you will not get such a discount for that other house. Check with your local taxing authority.

can I claim the second house to be my primary residence too? Can I have two primary residences?

You can have two primary residences potentially in some edge cases, but not in this case. You cannot claim this as your primary (or secondary) residence since that would not be factually correct.