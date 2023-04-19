1

I already have a house which is my primary residence. State of Arkansas. I want to buy a second house as an investment and let my brother, his wife and kids live there as long as they need rent free.

The second house will be in my name. Whenever my brother buys his own house (3-5 years), he will move out I’ll resell this second house, or rent it out to someone, I’ll see.

Questions:

  1. are there any tax repercussions for letting my brother live for free? Should I be charging a symbolic amount to avoid extra taxes?

  2. since this second house is not my primary residence, am I going to encounter higher taxes?

  3. can I claim the second house to be my primary residence too? Can I have two primary residences?

Improve this question
New contributor
sojffvjbv is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

are there any tax repercussions for letting my brother live for free? Should I be charging a symbolic amount to avoid extra taxes?

In the US there's no "imputed" gift tax. So no, as long as you retain ownership and control you don't owe any taxes on the free rent.

since this second house is not my primary residence, am I going to encounter higher taxes?

Probably. You wouldn't be able to deduct any expenses for this house since it's not your second/vacation home and there's no rental income to deduct expenses from. That would increase your taxes if you'd otherwise itemize deductions. For property taxes - many times local authorities give discounts to homeowners living in their property, you will not get such a discount for that other house. Check with your local taxing authority.

can I claim the second house to be my primary residence too? Can I have two primary residences?

You can have two primary residences potentially in some edge cases, but not in this case. You cannot claim this as your primary (or secondary) residence since that would not be factually correct.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

sojffvjbv is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.