No, 1099 income would go to "Other Income" (line 4a on form W4). You can also use this IRS W4 estimator tool to help you figure it out.

"Job" is where you're paid salary, and the employer makes tax withholding for you.

If you go to the page 2 of the W4 form, there are very detailed instructions on what to do with regards to self-employment income.