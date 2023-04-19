0

I am a Canadian resident in the US who is not a resident/tax resident of Canada. I find myself sitting on some excess CAD. I would like to invest it into a CAD-denominated asset instead of converting to USD because (1) the current exchange rates are unfavorable and (2) I want it to function as a small currency hedge given that my primary income is in USD.

I am looking for possible options along the lines of an CAD-denominated etf that I can purchase at a US brokerage but I might be looking in the wrong place. Any suggestions?Ideally this would be something that is tax efficient, does not require conversion, and with manageable paperwork overhead.

