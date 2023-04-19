Cash on Delivery SCAM !!!! Germany. I NEED ADVICE !!!! 2 Days ago I purchased a Mobile phone from one person worth 1000 Euro and contacted through eBay and the seller agreed on the Cash on Delivery method that he will deliver the phone through DHL, and Today I Received my Parcel and paid 1000€ for delivery and I Opened up my parcel in front of the deliverer so I can make sure, I got right thing because I was aware there may be some kind of shit could happen. and fear was right and you know what !!!!!! Parcel was full of Lemons instead of phone. One of the shittiest things I am angry about is not that, I got scammed by the seller but I ask the DHL deliverer to take it back it's a scam and give back my money or call your supervisor do whatever it takes and give me my money and return the Parcel. She refuse to take it back and said it's not my fault. go away rudely. I call on Helpline in no moment of no time, to stop this delivery because the sender make a scam with me and they said we can not do anything but go to the police. I said at least don't pay the seller till it gets solved because if the seller got paid there's hell no way I could get back my money. obviously, the sender is a scammer he is using a fake identity, and the fake account might be untraceable. Like guys what the hell is this someone is scamming in front of you and you doing nothing they at least contact to the sender that we have to verify the package or something but NNNAAWW they don't give a shit.. ONE OF THE SHITTIEST COMPANY I HAV EVER SEEN. is there anything I can do to get back my money? Your advice will be so helpful. Thank you