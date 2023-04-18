I know this is somewhat offtopic, but I'm really not sure where else to ask:

I've got an idea for (mildly) improving check security. Something similar has been done in the past, but that was decades ago and I know mechanical, printing, and usage rules for checks have been tightened in some ways since then; my idea may still be workable or it may not. I don't think it would be any more problematic than folding the check, but I'd really like to review the official definition of what is and isn't an acceptable check by policy before I start empirically testing whether the banking system will accept this idea in practice.

So: Where can I find a description of just how much a check can be "folded, spindled, or mutilated" before a bank should be expected to reject it?