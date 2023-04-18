1

My daughter, who now lives in the USA, has inherited some money from her grandmother in the UK. It is approx £25k.

Will she be liable for any tax when it gets transferred to her USA bank account?

Improve this question
New contributor
Ian is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
2

No. In the US inheritances are taxed through what is called "estate tax", and it is the estate that pays it. Since in this case the estate is foreign and (assuming) not under the US jurisdiction - there's no US taxes. The heir/recipient is not taxed however there are reporting requirements that kick in when the values reach $100K - your daughter is below that threshold, so no need to even report it.

If, in order to receive it, your daughter ends up needing a bank account in the UK - there would be an FBAR reporting requirement. If the inheritance is delivered directly to her in the US then no need.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Ian is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.