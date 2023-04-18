I have an MVP and want to write a pitch/BP to go to find an investor for my new/first startup. The product is a software that can be launch in 1-3 months( for doing some final tests/ security checks/ performance optimization, etc). I also haven't had any previous funding.

I am just interested to know what do investors may expect of an startup at this level? When do they want it to get profitable after they put their money into it? After 1 month? 3? 6? 12? 24?

Is it weird to tell an investor "you should spend 1 million dollar in the first year, then we will get profitable from the second year and maybe you will have all your money back after 2-3 years?"

I would like to know the common vibe among seed-level/first-round investors and see if I am ready for that?