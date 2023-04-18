I want to buy a new house for my dad. I will pay all cash. No mortgage. Small $300,000 house. As a gift. We live in AR. Ideally I want this to be a surprise. I was thinking to buy a house in my name and only then bring him over, give the keys, then we’ll go to our county records and I’ll rewrite the deed in his name. However, will this complicate my taxes? Will it be better to buy a house in his name directly? Then he’ll have to sign, and there will be no “surprise”, but is this even legal for me to make an offer to a house that I’ll pay for, but he will be the owner?

What is the most tax efficient way?