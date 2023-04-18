1

I want to buy a new house for my dad. I will pay all cash. No mortgage. Small $300,000 house. As a gift. We live in AR. Ideally I want this to be a surprise. I was thinking to buy a house in my name and only then bring him over, give the keys, then we’ll go to our county records and I’ll rewrite the deed in his name. However, will this complicate my taxes? Will it be better to buy a house in his name directly? Then he’ll have to sign, and there will be no “surprise”, but is this even legal for me to make an offer to a house that I’ll pay for, but he will be the owner?

What is the most tax efficient way?

Gifts more than $16K will require a Form 709.

You don't pay any taxes on the gift, though. It "just" reduces your $12.06M estate tax exclusion.

  • And that estate tax exclusion remains even after the OP inherits the house back... Buying a house for their father to live in seems the best move.
    – Jon Custer
    5 mins ago
  • Not paying any gift tax at present by charging it against the estate tax exclusion is an option, and not something that is automatic just by filing Form 709. The donor doesn't have to choose this option; the donor could just pay the gift tax instead.
    – Dilip Sarwate
    2 mins ago
The tax that you need to be concerned about is Federal gift tax (and possibly State gift tax) because the amount of the gift is more than $17K in one year. Gift tax is due from the donor (you) and not the donee (your father), and if the donor refuses to pay, it is possible that the IRS will go after the donee. Gift tax is computed on Form 709, which is not attached to Form 1040 but sent separately to a different IRS office than the one where you file your Form 1040, by June 30th of the year following if I remember correctly. Many people avoid paying gift tax by filing Form 709 but asking that the gift tax due be charged against their Combined Lifetime Gift and Estate Tax Exclusion ($12M+), and your CLG&ETE will reduced by $300K. If this reduction is of consequence to you (e.g. you expect your estate to be more than $12M), I am sure that there are many attorneys in AR who will gladly assist you in structuring the deal is the most tax-efficient way.

