I am contacting you because I have a problem with a company that has delivered a service that it considers to be completed, even though it has failed to comply with the contract.

I have evidence to justify these failures and would like to possibly open a dispute for a chargeback as the transaction has been paid by credit card. However, I want to make sure of several things before taking these steps.

The contract is governed by United States law and states the following:

"Sanctions and termination [...] The parties have no right to unilateral termination. This rule is justified by the principle of the binding nature of the contract." "Jurisdiction [...] All disputes arising out of or in connection with this contract shall be finally settled in accordance with the Rules of Conciliation and Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce without recourse to the ordinary courts by one or more arbitrators appointed in accordance with those rules, whose award shall be binding. The arbitral tribunal shall be the judge of its own jurisdiction and of the validity of the arbitration agreement."

👉 Under these notations, and in the event the chargeback is successful, can the provider then sue me to recover the funds or am I protected by law having won the chargeback proceeding?

For now the service provider scammed us and I want to protect myself in the event that the chargeback is decided on my side be cause I think he would use any means at his disposal to pressure me.

Thank you in advance for your help,

Sincerely.