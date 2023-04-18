I came across this ETF Fund from Horizons called HSAV, which invests the money across Canadian bank high interest savings accounts. Rather than redistribute interests like a money market fund, the gain in value is reflected in the increasing NAV price.

Now, if I parked money into my chosen high-interest savings account at a local bank, at the end of year, I would have to pay income tax on interest income. This fund seems to have somehow found a legal way to redistribute similar interest income into a form that can be realized as capital gains on disposition (by increasing the NAV) instead. What sort of accounting mechanism is at play here?

(interest income tax is taxable at the marginal rate, but only 50% of capital gain income is taxable)

From the product sheet: