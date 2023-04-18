0

I have recently opened an account with Vanguard Australia. I have made some investments through a deposit into the cash account and some I have made some through the auto invest option. I am guessing that as I made the investments the market moved before those orders got filled.

When I checked my portfolio today overall it's positive but my cash account is showing -$0.13. While it's a small amount I don't imagine the company likes me owing them money.

Will I get charged an overdraft fee for this?

Should I deposit $1 just to get it positive or should I just leave it as it is until my next auto invest?

Improve this question
1
  • Does your account have a money market or similar cash investment fund? Those are common in the US, where uninvested cash is automatically swept. They often only operate in full shares which are worth exactly one dollar, so there's often cents floating around.
    – user71659
    1 min ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.