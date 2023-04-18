I have recently opened an account with Vanguard Australia. I have made some investments through a deposit into the cash account and some I have made some through the auto invest option. I am guessing that as I made the investments the market moved before those orders got filled.

When I checked my portfolio today overall it's positive but my cash account is showing -$0.13. While it's a small amount I don't imagine the company likes me owing them money.

Will I get charged an overdraft fee for this?

Should I deposit $1 just to get it positive or should I just leave it as it is until my next auto invest?