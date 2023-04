IRS webpage "When to File" says that April 18, 2023 is the last day for me to file taxes for the 2022 calendar year. From my understanding, this means that I won't be considered late as long as I mail or fax the tax forms to the IRS anytime before 2023-04-19 00:00. But what is the time zone used for the IRS deadline? Is it Eastern Time? If so, where is it mentioned?

Note: I am a non-resident alien who has to file Form 1120 and Form 5472 this year, either by physical mail or by fax.