When interest rates were low lots of people refinanced their loans or took out new loans at the low rates. The banks are not happy about having to sit on 30 year mortgages with low rates, but there is no way for them to get the money back because of how the mortgage contracts are structured.

For example I have a loan on my house with a rate that is way below current market rates, so the bank would probably love it if I paid off my load in full, allowing them to lend the money to someone else at the new higher market rates, but I don't want to do that unless they give me something of value, but as it is I don't even know what to ask for.

Is there any way for a bank to offer to lower the principle in exchange for an immediate payout? Is there even vocabulary for discussing this kind of transaction?

That's not how loans work with banks. If someone wants to borrow money from the bank at higher rates than your mortgage, the bank can borrow it from the Central Bank (or whatever entity in the banking center of a given economy) at lower rates than what you're paying on your mortgage.

Plus most mortgages (at least in the US) aren't even on the banks' books anymore - they have been packaged into "mortgage bonds" and sold to investors, who want you to pay out the loan over its life since it guarantees that they get the cash flow they bought.

No, there is no incentive for the bank to lower the principal for you to pay back the loan in full early.

