For US federal tax this year, I mistakenly paid more to IRS than the amount I owe. I don't have a way to change the payment.

Is it possible to ask for a refund or credit next year?

Edit: I am owing say 2000$ this year. But I did some miscalculations and sent them 3000$ via bank. There is no way to revert this 3000$ payment now. But the tax file that I have sent is corrected. And it will show I owe 2000$. So, how I will get the extra 1000$?