3

For US federal tax this year, I mistakenly paid more to IRS than the amount I owe. I don't have a way to change the payment.

Is it possible to ask for a refund or credit next year?

Edit: I am owing say 2000$ this year. But I did some miscalculations and sent them 3000$ via bank. There is no way to revert this 3000$ payment now. But the tax file that I have sent is corrected. And it will show I owe 2000$. So, how I will get the extra 1000$?

Improve this question
4
  • 1
    Does this answer your question? Life span of overpaid tax applied to next year?
    – yoozer8
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    Its bit different I think. I am owing say 2000$ this year. But I did some miscalculations and have sent them 3000$ via bank. There is no way to revert this 3000$ payment now. But the tax file that I have sent is corrected. And it will show I owe 2000$. So, how I will get the extra 1000$?
    – Sayan
    1 hour ago
  • 2
    Did your 1040 Line 37 say $2,000 but you paid $3,000? Or did you make a $3,000 payment before filing your return? Long story short is "yes", you'll be able to request a refund or have it credited to your 2023 taxes. But how you'll go about it will depend on exactly what you did and when you did it.
    – Stan H
    1 hour ago
  • @StanH I computed Line 37 mistakenly as $3000. Paid $3000 via direct payment yesterday. Corrected line 37 to $2000 today. I will send form 1040 to IRS today.
    – Sayan
    1 hour ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
5

As long as you submitted the payment correctly (marking it for the year 2022) it will be correctly applied to your account and you will have a positive balance.

If you haven't submitted your return yet, the payment should go to line 26 and the math will change to reflect the $1000 refund.

If you already submitted it, you now need to file a form 1040X showing amount taxes paid to correctly reflect the $3000 you paid, and you will have $1000 listed as refund due. You can then select what to do with it - receive it as a refund or apply to the next year.

You only need to file the form 1040X itself, since the amount you're adding goes on line 16 of that form and no number on the original return changed.

Summarizing the discussion in the comments:

You actually marked the $3000 payment as an estimated payment and marked it for the year 2023. That means that as applied, it should go to the line 26 of the return you'll be filing next April, and not the one you're filing now. You still owe the $2000 for the year 2022.

You may try calling the IRS at 800-829-1040 and asking them to reapply the $3000 from 2023 to 2022.

Improve this answer
12
  • 1
    @Sayan even better. If you haven't submitted the return then it's easy to fix. See my updated answer.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    @Sayan yes, it would. You paid estimated taxes for the current year, good for you, don't forget to list it on line 26 next year. But you haven't paid taxes for the year 2022.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    @Sayan no, for estimated payments you can't pay for past year since you're no longer estimating. You should have selected either "Extension" or "Balance Due" form 1040 payment.
    – littleadv
    54 mins ago
  • 1
    @Sayan no, because the $3000 were not applied to 2022, they were applied to 2023. You'll put that amount on line 26 next year. For now, you still owe $2000 for 2022.
    – littleadv
    47 mins ago
  • 1
    @Sayan yes. Another thing you can try doing is calling the IRS phone line and asking them to change the year for your payment and apply it to your balance due for 2022. YMMV though.
    – littleadv
    45 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.