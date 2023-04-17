As long as you submitted the payment correctly (marking it for the year 2022) it will be correctly applied to your account and you will have a positive balance.

If you haven't submitted your return yet, the payment should go to line 26 and the math will change to reflect the $1000 refund.

If you already submitted it, you now need to file a form 1040X showing amount taxes paid to correctly reflect the $3000 you paid, and you will have $1000 listed as refund due. You can then select what to do with it - receive it as a refund or apply to the next year.

You only need to file the form 1040X itself, since the amount you're adding goes on line 16 of that form and no number on the original return changed.

Summarizing the discussion in the comments:

You actually marked the $3000 payment as an estimated payment and marked it for the year 2023. That means that as applied, it should go to the line 26 of the return you'll be filing next April, and not the one you're filing now. You still owe the $2000 for the year 2022.

You may try calling the IRS at 800-829-1040 and asking them to reapply the $3000 from 2023 to 2022.