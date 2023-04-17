In 2021 and earlier (PDF), line 1 of the 1040 form said "Wages, salaries, tips, etc. Attach Form(s) W-2". So I would include foreign earned income in that line (and then deduct it further down the form using FEIE), even though I was not provided with a W-2 from my foreign employer.

For 2022 (PDF), line 1 has been expanded into lines 1a to 1i. Line 1a now says "Total amount from Form(s) W-2, box 1 (see instructions)". This implies that I should not include the foreign income here, since it does not appear on any W-2 form. Where should I report this income on this year's form? The most likely line is 1h, "Other earned income (see instructions)", but the instructions do not include foreign income as one of the types to be included.

Some sources on the web suggest completing form 4852, but it seems to me that this is meant for US employers that should have provided a W-2 form but have not.

