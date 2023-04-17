The partner's instructions for Schedule K-1 states the following:

Code AE. Excess taxable income. If the partnership was required to file Form 8990, it may determine it has excess taxable income. Report the amount of excess taxable income on Form 8990, Schedule A, line 43, column (f), if you are required to file Form 8990. See the Instructions for Form 8990 for additional information.

However, the Instructions for form 8990 does not explicitly state whether a partnership being required to file Form 8990 means an individual partner must file Form 8990.

Is there a way to determine whether an individual partner is required to file Form 8990, given Code AE in Box 20 of the Schedule K-1?