When doing taxes, how to account for stock borrow fees for hard to borrow stocks. Can you deduct this from your income?

Say I short Company abc

Cost: $5000 Proceeds: $6000 Borrow fee: $3000

So is this a -$2000 loss. Where to put this on your tax return? Can you say the proceeds is $3000 instead of $6000?

There is also a section called "Other Fees paid" in IB tax forms. Where to put this as well?