I am a Canadian Resident Tax Payer.

I regularly max out on my RRSP contribution room.

I never owned a home, I have been renting because I move around a lot because of work (Canada & USA).

I am interested in opening the new FHSA account that would help reduce my taxable income or I could use it to buy my first home if I find a suitable property.

My question

If I open the FHSA account and I am not able to buy a house in the 15 years time period. When I convert the FHSA to an RRSP will there be any penalty involved because I am regularly maxing out my RRSP contributions and there will not be any room left to accommodate any new contributions.

Can someone comment on how this works.