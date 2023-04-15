0

Last year say I made $100,000.00 in income through my job (that is the amount on my w2 in box 1). I have a 401k through my job, so I use ROTH backdoor IRA, so last year I moved 6000 into a traditional IRA and moved those through a ROTH IRA. It was early in the year, so I moved additional 6000 the same way for the previous year. So total of 12000 moved to ROTH IRA via backdoor.

Now this year I field taxes via Turbo Tax. I realized that in the Tax return form, the box 4a. IRA distributions is set to 12000, and my itemized deductions seems to have been deducted from 112000 - this seems to be wrong! This 12000 I used for backdoor IRA is from the the 100,000.00 I made in salary. So did I get taxed on this doubly? Also this brings up my taxable income bumping me to a higher tax bracket! I would not think that the 12000 will be deducted from my income, however its not additional income either. So my taxable income should stay at 100,000.00.

Am I looking at this wrong? If not, then how can I fix this as I have already filed my taxes and already received the refund?

Side question - If the above is indeed an issue, how did Turbo Tax make this error? Did I miss inputting some information somewhere?

You must have missed entering your $12,000 of traditional IRA contributions into TurboTax, which would have given you $12,000 of non-deductible basis, resulting in the $12,000 of IRA distributions being fully non-taxable. Just Google "backdoor Roth TurboTax" and you will find multiple guides about how to correctly report this.

At this point, your only option is to file an amended return to get the additional refund you are owed.

