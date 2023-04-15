Last year say I made $100,000.00 in income through my job (that is the amount on my w2 in box 1). I have a 401k through my job, so I use ROTH backdoor IRA, so last year I moved 6000 into a traditional IRA and moved those through a ROTH IRA. It was early in the year, so I moved additional 6000 the same way for the previous year. So total of 12000 moved to ROTH IRA via backdoor.

Now this year I field taxes via Turbo Tax. I realized that in the Tax return form, the box 4a. IRA distributions is set to 12000 , and my itemized deductions seems to have been deducted from 112000 - this seems to be wrong! This 12000 I used for backdoor IRA is from the the 100,000.00 I made in salary. So did I get taxed on this doubly? Also this brings up my taxable income bumping me to a higher tax bracket! I would not think that the 12000 will be deducted from my income, however its not additional income either. So my taxable income should stay at 100,000.00.

Am I looking at this wrong? If not, then how can I fix this as I have already filed my taxes and already received the refund?

Side question - If the above is indeed an issue, how did Turbo Tax make this error? Did I miss inputting some information somewhere?